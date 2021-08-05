FRANKFORT (KT) – The Kentucky National Guard is scaling back some training activities this month, due in part to expenses incurred while deployed to the U.S. Capitol following the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Kentucky Army National Guard Lt. Col. Steven Martin says that deployment numbered around 700 Guardsmen, between January and May. Nationwide, the Capitol mission numbered 26,000 troops and cost $521 million since every state and territory supplied National Guard members.
“The effects of the funding shortage,” according to Martin, “is that we will do a reduced drill for the majority of the Guardsmen in Kentucky for August. That’s actually a national response as well. Most every state in the nation has the same posture with the reduction in training requirements for August, and some have already made the decision to go into September.”
He notes that in Kentucky, the Guard will wait until they see what money they have left after they get ready to deploy to the southwest border, as well as upcoming overseas deployments, before making a final decision on September training activity. The situation should clear up when the new federal fiscal year begins in October, he believes.
Martin says while Congress has approved money to reimburse the Guard for their time in Washington, D.C., “That doesn’t account for some additional shortfalls that we had previously planned for; some additional retention bonuses that we’ve had the opportunity pay out, as well as a reduction in funds that we were provided this year, to begin with, that we anticipated.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.