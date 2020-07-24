FRANKFORT (KT) - Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton, Jr., on Thursday denied a motion by Gov. Andy Beshear’s attorneys to have a Scott Circuit judge disqualified from hearing the case involving the governor’s executive orders regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scott Circuit Judge Brian Privett had ruled in favor of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed against the governor’s executive orders in the case of Evan’s Orchard, which was joined by Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and issued a temporary restraining order preventing the enforcement of crowd limitations.
He even required the governor in future executive orders statewide to state the location of the emergency and the local emergency management agency who determined the emergency is beyond their capabilities.
After the order was issued, social media posts surfaced of Privett and Quarles at various events, referring to each other as “My friend,” which Beshear’s legal staff said was evidence that Privett could not act impartially, due to his relationship with Quarles. The governor’s office sought to have Privett disqualified and a special judge assigned.
In his order denying the disqualification, Minton said none of the photos included an endorsement of Quarles by Privett and vice-versa.
However, Minton did state in a footnote that “Judge Privett’s appearance at a Republican Party event, especially in the midst of his own campaign for circuit judge, may have judicial-conduct implications. Rule 4.1(A)(7) of the Kentucky Code of Judicial Conduct prohibits judges from seeking, accepting or using endorsements from a political organization. In the same vein, subsection (A)(6) prohibits judges from publicly identifying himself or herself as a nominee of a political organization.”
Last Friday, the seven Supreme Court justices unanimously approved an order keeping lower court rulings in both Boone and Scott County involving the executive orders from taking effect, and requiring the judges to forward all of their findings of fact to the high court.
