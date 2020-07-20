FRANKFORT – (KT) The continuing court battle between Gov. Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron over executive orders related to halting the spread of COVID-19 continued Friday with the Kentucky Supreme Court having the final word.
At the center of this controversy are rulings by circuit judges in Boone and Scott counties, in which Cameron joined the plaintiffs.
The Boone County case involved restrictions in the number of children at a daycare and fans at an auto racetrack in Florence. In Scott County, it was an agritourism business, which was also joined by Kentucky Commissioner of agriculture Ryan Quarles. In both cases the circuit judge issued temporary restraining orders preventing the restrictions from being enforced.
Beshear has also asked both Scott circuit judges to disqualify themselves from hearing the agritourism case and having a special judge named, saying they cannot act impartially, because both appear to have personal relationships with Quarles. Social media posts have surfaced showing Quarles and the judges describing each other as good friends, and photos at one another’s campaign events.
On Monday, Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Glenn Acree denied a motion by the governor’s attorneys to dissolve the restraining orders, instead combining the two cases into one and assigning it to a three-judge appellate panel.
This led the Governor’s legal team this week to ask the Kentucky Supreme Court for what is called a writ of mandamus, which would require Appeals Judge Acree to order the circuit courts to dissolve their restraining orders.
Beshear stated, “The people of Kentucky - and especially the children in now-unsafe daycares, the dedicated caretakers employed in those daycares, and the thousands of Kentuckians who work at agritourism businesses – are at risk every day that the restraining orders remain in effect.”
Cameron won another battle on Thursday in Boone County, in which the same judge, Richard Brueggemann, denied a motion to quash subpoenas issued to the local health department and unemployment insurance officials, among others. Brueggemann was also expected to nullify many of Beshear’s executive orders.
But Friday afternoon, in a unanimous ruling, the Kentucky Supreme Court issued a “stay,” which prevents all lower court rulings from taking effect.
“Given the need for a clear and consistent statewide public health policy and recognizing that the Kentucky legislature has expressly given the Governor broad executive powers in a public health emergency, the court orders a stay of all orders of injunctive relief until such time as the various orders are properly before the court with a full record of any evidence and pleadings considered by the lower courts.”
That indicates that all lower court proceedings must conclude before the justices will take up the cases.
Reacting to the ruling, Beshear stated, “I’m not excited because that it is or could be perceived a win, I’m relieved. I’m relieved because I’ve sat up the last two nights not sleeping, worried about how many people would die if we didn’t have any types of rules in place. I’ve stayed up the last two nights not sleeping, wondering how many of our first responders would show up if we didn’t have the authority to help them when they’re down or get hurt. I’ve stayed up the last two nights wondering what our school districts could do and could they make a real decision, or would they be so financially strapped that they’d be forced to make one.”
Cameron issued a statement, in which he said, “The Supreme Court today indicated it will hear the challenges we and Kentucky businesses raised as to the process used by the Governor to issue COVID-19 executive orders. As important issues are being considered in these cases, we respect the Supreme Court’s decision to maintain these orders until the court can undertake its proceedings. Our goal in joining these cases is that the law is followed, and the rights of Kentuckians are protected. We look forward to having the Supreme Court take up these important issues in the coming days.”
However, another legal venue is also involved: Franklin Circuit Court. This week, Gov. Beshear filed an action there seeking a declaration of rights that his executive order involving the mandatory wearing of masks in public is authorized under emergency powers granted to the Governor by both the Kentucky Constitution and state law.
It also asks for a declaration that the Attorney General must use Franklin Circuit Court to pursue claims against the Governor regarding his official authority.
No word on when the Franklin Court case at will be heard, nor is it clear if the Friday Supreme Court order would affect its outcome.
(By Tom Latek, Kentucky Today)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.