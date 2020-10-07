FRANKFORT (KT) -- Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday the state has reconnected the Kynect web portal to provide easier access to more than just health coverage.
The governor said while Kynect was first implemented by his father, former Gov. Steve Beshear, to access the state-based health insurance exchange, this new version will do much more.
“It will connect those in need with community-based resources, including food assistance, childcare needs, job training, recovery, foster care and so much more,” Beshear said. “This is a newer, better, more comprehensive Kynect.”
He called the relaunch important, because Kentucky has some of the worst health outcomes in the country. “Kentucky is in the top 10 in lung cancer, diabetes and heart disease, and the new Kynect is going to help change that.”
The governor said while it will take another year to re-establish the state health insurance exchange, the time for Kynect is now. “We know that when we return to the state-run exchange, we’re going to save about $15 million a year. We’re going to make sure that we use that to keep premiums down and for other programs that get us healthier.”
