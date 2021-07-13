FRANKFORT — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Monday that all county clerk offices in the commonwealth have been unable to process vehicle-related transactions due to intermittent system issues.
According to the KYTC, clerks use KYTC’s automated vehicle information system to process transactions such as vehicle registrations, transfers and vehicle titling, but have been experiencing problems since Thursday.
The KYTC said in a news release that the issues stem from a recent system implementation. The upgrade is part of an effort to modernize license plate production and to support the cabinet’s long-term goal of transferring all motor vehicle transactions from the 40-year-old AVIS system to a new KAVIS system.
“Our team of programmers are working diligently to identify the issue and restore service as soon as possible,” said Department of Vehicle Registration Commissioner Matt Cole.
Until a resolution is reached, the KYTC is asking citizens to contact their local county clerk office to learn if they are open for non-vehicular business transactions. Online vehicle registration renewal is available at drive.ky.gov.
There is currently no estimate for when the issue will be resolved for clerks to resume vehicle transactions, the KYTC said.
