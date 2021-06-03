FRANKFORT (KT) — The mask mandate has been lifted for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but legislative leaders are looking for guidance from Gov. Andy Beshear before they can reopen the Capitol Annex to the public and allow them to attend committee meetings.
Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, says lawmakers are ready to open things up to the public. “Yes, they’re going to be live-Zoom-ed, but to be here and to be able to be participatory, it should happen now.”
Stivers says he and House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, sent a letter to the governor several weeks ago saying they wanted to reopen the Annex to the public. However, in the words of Stivers, “Problem is, the governor doesn’t want that to happen. Because he controls the operations of the building and the security guards and has directed them not to open, unless you’re on the list.”
The list, which is posted on every door of the Capitol and the Annex, limits admittance to government officials and employees, credentialed press attending events, citizens with confirmed appointments, delivery people and government contractors.
