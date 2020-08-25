LEXINGTON – (KT) Lexington police announced an arrest in a Sunday night shooting, but are still looking for the gunman who killed one person and wounded two others at the Fayette Mall on Sunday afternoon.
The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of the Fayette Mall shooting Sunday afternoon as 17-year-old Kenneth Bottoms, Jr. of Lexington. The two other victims, a 41-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Lexington police say it appears the shooting was an isolated incident stemming from a verbal altercation between the shooter, Bottoms and other individuals. It involved a single suspect who fired shots at Bottoms and then fled the scene. The two other victims are believed to be uninvolved bystanders.
Two people associated with Bottoms who were at the mall at the time of the shooting have been arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence. Police identify them as Nasir Lyons and Cion Townsend, both 18 years old.
Meanwhile, a Lexington man was charged with manslaughter in the second degree in the fatal shooting of his friend. Lexington police arrested Jarred Lockard, 19, late Sunday night.
Police say around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a home in 1100-block of Centre Parkway for a shooting. Officers located a male victim suffering a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he later died. He was identified as Patrick Stover, 19, of Lexington, by the coroner’s office.
According to investigators, Lockard admitted to shooting Stover while the two were handling at a firearm. He remained at the scene and was taken into custody without incident. Lockard was lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center on $100,000 full cash bond.
(By Tom Latek, Kentucky Today)
