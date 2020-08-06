DRAFFENVILLE — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office reported that two juveniles were taken into custody after their vehicle led deputies on a high-speed pursuit last week.
In a news release, the sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched sometime Friday to Interstate 69 (also known as the Julian Carroll Purchase Parkway) in reference to a reckless driver complaint. While responding, the sheriff’s office said that information was received that the vehicle in question was reported stolen in another state.
Deputies then located the vehicle on I-69 and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle gained speed and attempted to flee on U.S. 68 West at Draffenville. The vehicle then lost control, causing it to leave the roadway and strike a utility pole prior to colliding with a residence along the highway.
The wreck left one of the passengers injured and the driver and another passenger began to attempt to flee on foot, the sheriff’s office said. Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody a short time later. All of the occupants, including the driver, were juveniles and are not being identified.
The injured occupant was later taken to an out-of-state hospital for treatment. A criminal investigation is ongoing with charges pending on the driver.
