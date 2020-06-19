LOUISVILLE (KT) — A past president of the Kentucky Baptist Convention has announced his plan to nominate Dr. Wes Fowler, pastor of First Baptist Church in Mayfield, to be the next president of the convention.
Dan Summerlin, pastor of Lone Oak Baptist Church in Paducah who served as KBC president in 2012-13, said he has observed Fowler “lead effectively locally and statewide with wisdom and passion. I’ve been impressed with his ministry.”
The KBC annual meeting is scheduled for November at Bellevue Baptist Church in Owensboro.
Fowler pastored in Georgia prior to returning to his home church, First Baptist in Mayfield, in 2011. Summerlin noted that Fowler’s leadership resulted in the church renovating most of its building without incurring debt, while at the same time raising its Cooperative Program giving by 4 percent from 2011-19.
“He also led the church to focus on ‘Community Outreach Ministry’ to reach all people in the county in order for the church to more closely resemble the kingdom of God.” During his pastorate in Mayfield, the church has recorded more than 100 baptisms with 270 people joining the church.
“Wes is a model of a Great Commission pastor in his passion for missions and following the Great Commission,” Summerlin said. He has led mission trips to Central America, South America, the Middle East and Europe as well as participating in multiple mission trips in the United States. He is involved currently with a mission in Arizona, focusing on reaching Native Americans with the gospel.”
(By Chip Hutcheson, Kentucky Today)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.