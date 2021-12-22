MAYFIELD (KT) – Law enforcement agencies are continuing to maintain an enhanced police presence in the tornado damaged areas of western Kentucky, especially in Graves County and the city of Mayfield.
Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent reported that his officers, with assistance from supporting police agencies, made 10 criminal arrests since the weekend, some of which were of individuals and groups attempting to take advantage of the local community, and described one of the cases.
Mayfield City Police arrested two Michigan men on a variety of charges following a traffic stop, when officers spotted a vehicle driving the wrong way on a one-way street. A Graves County Jail K-9 unit was called to assist and indicated the presence of drugs. A search of the vehicle located containers of methamphetamine and marijuana, along with a large drawer overflowing with bags of prescription medications and pharmaceutical controlled substance packs, which officers determined were from the Mayfield Health and Rehabilitation Clinic, that was destroyed by the tornado. Also found in the vehicle were doctors’ prescription blanks from the clinic.
In another case, Graves County deputy sheriffs and Kentucky State Police troopers were alerted to suspicious activity near the intersection of Cardinal Road and Pritchett Road. They found several suspects who appeared to have been rummaging through personal property at homes in the damage corridor and were also allegedly loading vehicles that were destroyed by the tornado.
Sheriff’s deputies from both Calloway and Graves Counties, along with Kentucky State Police Troopers, quickly converged as the group was attempting to leave the area while towing several damaged vehicles.
Deputies and Troopers found a variety of personal items belonging to tornado victims, including some household goods, new shoes, muddy change, cooper wiring and other items. They were also towing several vehicles that were owned by tornado victims.
The Mayfield KSP Post has been joined by additional personnel from across the state to assist in maintaining order during tornado relief efforts. Both Troopers and telecommunicators have been deployed to the area to deal with the increased call volume, vulnerabilities for criminal activity, and security needs in Graves County and surrounding areas.
There continues to be a dark to daylight curfew in Mayfield. The Kentucky State Police, Kentucky National Guard, Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Officers, and numerous other area police agencies are working in support of the Mayfield Police Department and Graves County Sheriff’s Department to maintain security in the tornado damage corridor and surrounding area.
