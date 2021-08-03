(TNS) Mitch McConnell is confronting a dynamic this week he hasn’t faced before during Joe Biden’s presidency: A fractured Republican Senate caucus.
With the upper chamber beginning to debate the merits of $550 billion in new infrastructure spending, McConnell has aligned himself with a minority of 17 GOP senators who voted with all Democrats to proceed with considering the legislation that was only finalized on Sunday.
It’s an unlikely position for the Kentuckian, who prizes Republican unity and is known for his ability to read the desire of his members. And it’s genuinely surprised liberals, who have been highly skeptical of McConnell’s willingness to permit a significant deal with Democrats.
On Monday, McConnell called the bipartisan package of roads, bridges, waterways and airports “necessities” for the country.
But the amendment process that will unfold on the Senate floor over this week will determine the extent of McConnell’s bipartisan enthusiasm.
While Republicans say McConnell truly believes infrastructure would benefit the country and enhance its global competitiveness, the leader won’t fully settle on supporting final passage of the bill until the amendments unfold.
That’s where things could get tricky.
Republican leaders are stressing they want a robust amendment process for the 2,700 page bill that isn’t rushed.
