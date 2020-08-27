MURRAY — While in Murray last week, Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell accepted a question during a news conference referring to possible debates with Democratic Party challenger Amy McGrath.
This came shortly after McConnell had issued a debate challenge to the retired Marine Corps lieutenant colonel. By the time he appeared for the event at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, she had accepted, but there were still questions on arrangements.
That picture is getting maybe a little clearer. Late Tuesday, McGrath’s campaign announced that she has accepted invitations to participate in two debates. One would originate from Louisville television station WDRB in mid-September or early October with a second to be incorporated into KET’s weekly public affairs program “Kentucky Tonight” on Oct. 26. That will be about a week before the Nov. 3 general election.
As of Wednesday, it was not known if McConnell, who is also the Senate’s majority leader, would accept the invitation. That invitation has also been extended to Libertarian Party candidate Brad Barron.
“I personally enjoy it,” McConnell said of debates last week as he took questions at the J. Stuart Poston Center for Health and Wellness. “I was on the moot court team in law school (at the University of Kentucky) and I do enjoy it and I definitely think the voters are entitled to see us debate the issues before they cast their ballots.”
McConnell said last week that he had accepted a proposal from Gray TV, which owns several stations in Kentucky, but WDRB is not one of them. WDRB is a Fox affiliate in Louisville.
““When making decisions about how we run our campaigns, we should be thoughtful about being inclusive, and we should make sure we reach all Kentuckians who are having to dig out from the worst economic and health crisis in a century,” McGrath, who was a fighter pilot in the Marines, said in a press release. “We need to be forward thinking with each of these debates and forums and not simply rely on the status quo to reach voters, when the status quo clearly isn’t working for them.”
McConnell, who is seeking his seventh term since winning the Kentucky Senate seat in 1984, said last week that he is interested in a certain type of debate.
“No notes, no props, just a moderator and a discussion of the issues,” he said. “And I hope my opponent will (agree to that format) as well.
“I think those are all distractions and, with all respect to you in the reporting world, I think a debate with three reporters and your opponent isn’t a fair fight. I think what you want to see is two candidates talk about the issues and interact with each other and a moderator who is not trying to do anything other than pose objective questions. That’s the kind of debate I insisted on before and I’m going to insist on it again in this campaign.”
In the news release, McGrath said the debates/forums she has agreed to go beyond the traditional TV format and include digital streaming on social media platforms like Facebook Live. McGrath also said that her team is working with other media outlets and advocacy groups before making a final decision on her third debate/forum.
