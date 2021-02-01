PADUCAH – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department said four people were treated for injuries after a Saturday collision on U.S. 62.
At approximately 5:33 p.m. Saturday, MCSD deputies responded to the 9000 block of U.S. 62 for a two vehicle collision with injuries in front of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Upon further investigation of the collision, there were seven injured occupants in total, all of which were transported to local hospitals for their injuries. Four of the seven occupants were in critical condition, MCSD said.
MCSD said the first vehicle was westbound on U.S. 62 while the second vehicle was eastbound on U.S. 62. As the first vehicle was traveling westbound, it hydroplaned, causing it to go into the oncoming lane of traffic. The first vehicle then struck the second vehicle in the eastbound lane head-on, causing the second vehicle to exit the roadway.
The passengers of of the second vehicle were extricated from the vehicle using both mechanical and non-mechanical means.
MCSD was assisted on scene by Mercy Regional EMS, Concord Fire Department, and Stinnett Truck Repair & Towing. Both lanes of U.S. 62 were shut down for approximately 90 minutes while first responders worked the scene.
