(KT) Amy McGrath’s challenge over unseating Mitch McConnell in the U.S. Senate will be an uphill challenge.
A public poll released Tuesday showed McGrath trailing McConnell by 17 percentage points (53% to 36%). The poll was conducted online by Morning Consult.
The poll surveyed 793 likely voters online and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points. It showed that 79 percent of Democrats support McGrath and 84 percent of Republicans favor McConnell.
While Kentucky has a large number of Democrats, many vote Republican.
McGrath traveled the state Saturday to register voters, focusing on former felons who have regained the right to vote, racial minorities and young people.
She hasn’t campaigned yet with former opponent Charles Booker, the progressive Black lawmaker from Louisville who made a strong bid in the June primary. McGrath echoed some of his campaign themes of racial and economic justice when she said: “Our country has a long way to go to fulfill our Constitution’s promise of equality for every American.”
McConnell, who is the majority leader in the Senate, is seeking a seventh term.
In the same poll, President Donald Trump, who won Kentucky by 30 percentage points in 2016, led former Vice President Joe Biden by 24 percentage points (59%-35%).
Trump’s lead in Kentucky was larger than in Alabama, South Carolina and Texas, according to the poll, which showed Biden with a 1 percentage point lead in Texas and only a 5-percentage point lead in South Carolina.
(By Mark Maynard, Kentucky Today)
