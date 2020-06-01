FRANKFORT — (KT) Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton, Jr., after being re-elected to that position by the justices, was sworn into that office remotely on Thursday, by Deputy Chief Justice Lisabeth T. Hughes.
With the re-election to another four years, Minton became only the second chief justice in Kentucky to be chosen to serve four terms.
Hughes says if you look at Minton’s leadership during the coronavirus pandemic the past several months, you can understand why he was chosen for another term.
“In the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, he quickly adapted court operations to protect the health and safety of court personnel and the public,” she stated. “He has been just as deliberate in planning how we will resume court services. This steadiness under pressure came as no surprise to those who have watched him lead the court system through many challenges during his 12 years as chief justice.”
Chief Justice Minton said he appreciates the opportunity to continue building on what the judicial branch has accomplished over his past three terms.
“Our push to invest in court technology seems especially prescient now that a pandemic has forced us to offer many services online,” he said.
(By Tom Latek, Kentucky Today)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.