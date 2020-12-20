FRANKFORT – (KT) Gov. Andy Beshear hailed the authorization of the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 on Sunday, saying this second vaccine will be administered soon in the Commonwealth.
“There’s good news today: We got the final authorization necessary for the Moderna vaccine,” he stated. “That is being shipped all around the United States. We hope on Monday or Tuesday at the latest we will be giving that vaccine, especially to hospital workers all across this commonwealth.”
The number of new cases on Sunday fell to 1,765, just a bit more than half of Saturday’s 3,388, although Sundays and Mondays often have lower totals because some labs are not open and don’t report results on the weekend.
Three counties had over 100 new cases. Jefferson had 276, Fayette 165, and Warren 114. Rounding out the top ten were Kenton with 99, Boone 92, Campbell 59, Carter 54, Greenup 39, McCracken 36 and Boyd with 32.
Since the first one was reported on March 6, Kentucky has now had 242,321 positive cases of the coronavirus.
There were also 26 new deaths reported to state public health officials on Sunday, bringing the pandemic total to 2,397.
The latest victims’ ages ranged from 49 to 103. Five were from Russell County; there were two each in Hopkins, Jefferson, and Owsley counties; and one death apiece in Adair, Ballard, Calloway, Casey, Clinton, Fayette Graves, Hancock, Hardin, Muhlenberg, Pike, Rowan, Spencer, Todd and Washington counties.
Although the state’s positivity rate rose from 8.58% to 8.73% on Sunday, Gov. Beshear noted that positive cases continue to fall, even as previous exponential growth is bringing more deaths.
“This is again under what we had this day last week, and this full week, which we end on Sunday, is less than it was the week before,” he said. “That is a positive sign that shows that the steps we have taken, the sacrifice to mitigate and slow the exponential growth of this virus is working. But remember, deaths track cases. And so that exponential growth, we’re seeing the harm from it right now.”
State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said now is not the time to ease up on efforts to health the spread of the virus.
“As 2021 approaches, all of us have been affected in one or more ways by COVID-19. Medically, economically, educationally and socially this pandemic has made 2020 hard for Kentucky and our nation. Thankfully, in Kentucky, we’ve made good progress, but we haven’t reached the finish line yet. Watching your space, wearing a mask and washing your hands is still critical to keep you and others safe. Your choices today will affect Kentuckians for years to come.”
Taking a wider view, Johns Hopkins University reported on Sunday there have been 76,688,314 positive cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 1,691,092 deaths. In the United States, there have been 17,807,491 confirmed cases and 317,408 deaths.
To view the full daily COVID-19 report for Kentucky, which includes such information as the red zone counties and red zone recommendations, testing locations, the weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky, details on holiday gathering guidance, school reopening and more, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
Gov. Beshear says he plans to hold his next press briefing on Monday afternoon at 3 CST, which can be viewed on his Facebook and YouTube pages.
(By Tom Latek, Kentucky Today)
