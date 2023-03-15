MPD’s Clere awarded for child abuse victim advocacy

Sgt. Angel Clere with the Murray Police Department was honored Tuesday in Frankfort at the Capitol Rotunda with a 2023 Legendary Partner Award by Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear presented the award after Clere was nominated by Lotus Children’s Advocacy and Sexual Violence Resource Center for her work with abuse victims. Pictured, from left, are Lotus Family Advocate Bethany Vaughn, Lotus Director of Specialized Services Amberly Haverstock, Beshear, Sgt. Angel Clere and her husband, Todd Clere. Todd Clere