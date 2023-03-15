MPD’s Clere awarded for child abuse victim advocacy

FRANKFORT — The Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kentucky honored the Murray Police Department’s Sgt. Angel Clere Tuesday at the Capitol Rotunda with a Legendary Partner Award.
Clere and 15 other representatives from across the state who have made a difference in the lives of child victims of abuse in their community were recognized at the annual Legendary Partner Awards event. Gov. Andy Beshear provided the opening remarks and presented the awards to these “outstanding individuals,” a news release said.
Clere was nominated for the 2023 Legendary Partner Award by Lotus Children’s Advocacy and Sexual Violence Resource Center.
“Sgt. Clere has been a dedicated partner to Lotus for more than a decade, helping Lotus to establish essential service provision to survivors, children and families in Calloway County,” said Amberly Haverstock, director of specialized services at Lotus. “Sgt. Clere was a key partner in establishing and developing the Calloway County Multidisciplinary Team, of which she remains an essential member, approaching each child sexual abuse case and family with integrity and compassion.”
Children’s advocacy centers (CACs) are child-focused facilities that coordinate the investigation, prosecution, and treatment of child abuse while helping abused children heal. In 2021-22, Lotus served 502 children and 391 supportive family members through its Children’s Advocacy Center. CACs in Kentucky collectively serve more than 7,000 children each year by providing forensic interviews, victim advocacy, medical exams, and mental health services to child victims of abuse and their non-offending caregivers.
Working with partner agencies is central to the CAC and multidisciplinary team model. Multidisciplinary teams include Commonwealth and County Attorney Offices, medical providers, law enforcement agencies, Department of Community-Based Services social service workers and social service clinicians, therapists, educators, volunteers, and more.
Lotus is Kentucky’s designated Children’s Advocacy and Sexual Violence Resource Center for the Purchase Region. Lotus’s mission is to support survivors, strengthen families and empower communities. “Committed to ending child abuse and sexual violence, Lotus works to cultivate safe, equitable, just communities where all persons thrive.”
