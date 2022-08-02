LETCHER COUNTY – Murray’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6291 is working with other VFW posts and the state organization to assist flood victims in Eastern Kentucky.
Post 6291 Commander Ryan Buchanan said that after he heard the news of the devastation in Eastern Kentucky, he wanted to make sure the VFW members he knows in that area were safe and wanted to ask how Murray’s members could help. After collecting supplies locally, he drove to the Lexington area on Saturday afternoon with a couple of generators, water, toilet paper, food, cleaning supplies, hygiene items and children’s toys. After staying with members of Lexington’s Post 680 in the town of Waddy, they headed to Whitesburg on Sunday.
“I work with our members on the state level and, of course, I have friends that live in those areas, so when I saw it pop up on the news, I just instantly jumped in action,” Buchanan said. “I consider them friends and family, and they need help, so (we and other) individual posts jumped in together to make sure we could help. Of course, after the (December) tornado, our state VFW has put into effect disaster relief funds and (related aid).
“Our state commander, Nathan Sesco, met us there Sunday. He was there working and he’s taking additional funds to the VFW posts that were affected so that they can help purchase supplies and get them to the people that need it in those areas. The VFW members banded together out of necessity to get things accomplished.”
Buchanan said the group helped Post 5829 in Whitesburg and Post 7387 in Hazard set up their distribution points, which were sorely needed because of how difficult it is right now to drive into the area. He said he had to drive very carefully because even getting his tires in a couple of inches off the road carried a risk of getting stuck in the flood waters.
“Supplies are real slow coming in still,” Buchanan said. “A lot of the roads are impassable, so a lot of people can’t get out of these little hollers and nooks that are in those mountains. A lot of the roads are just gone; the water just took them, so it’s pretty slow moving up there. It also rained all day Sunday and they got more than an inch of rain Sunday night in that area. It’s supposed to rain all week too, so they’re just bunkered down preparing for more flooding.”
“In the township proper of Hazard and Whitesburg, they have power, but the people up in the mountains have nothing. They have no power and they’re not expecting to get power back (for some time) because the water didn’t just knock these power lines over; it literally eroded the dirt where the power lines were put in place. So there’s nowhere to even put a power line if they try to run power back through some of those hollers. I’m still kind of in awe of it. It’s pretty shocking.”
Buchanan said the state organization is also coordinating with the North Carolina VFW leadership to bring trucks of supplies in next week. He said Monday that he was planning to head back to Murray later that day and go back to Eastern Kentucky toward the middle of the week with more generators and other supplies if he can get his hands on them. Anyone wanting to donate items can bring them by Post 6291 in Murray, but used items will not be accepted, he said. People wishing to make monetary donations may mail checks marked “Disaster relief” to the state organization at Department of Kentucky VFW, 3031 Poplar Level Road, Louisville, KY 40217.
“We still need donations of generators,” Buchanan said. “That’s a huge item because there are people up in those hollers that are on dialysis machines and they can’t get power. If we can get generators donated, we can’t drive trucks up into the hollers, but if we have to, we’ll strap them to our backs and walk them up there.”
