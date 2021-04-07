LEXINGTON (KT) – New security measures are being implemented at the University of Kentucky Hospital after an incident where an armed man entered the emergency room.
UK Police are using handheld metal detectors to “wand” all adult patients and visitors entering the emergency departments at UK Chandler Hospital and UK Good Samaritan Hospital as an added measure to continue to provide a safe environment for patients, families and all who work and learn at the University of Kentucky.
UK and UK HealthCare officials have decided to add additional security measures in response to increasing reports of violence taking place across the nation in health care settings, as well as an incident at the UK Chandler Medical Center in late March.
According to Lexington media outlets, Bryan Carroll, 44, was arrested by UK Police on March 25, after they received a report from Versailles Police that Carroll, who was wanted on outstanding charges in Woodford County, was going to visit a family member at UK Hospital.
Carroll was arrested after a struggle with police, who waited for him to leave the building.
During a preliminary hearing last week at Fayette District Court, Detective John Harder testified, “I was attempting to pull him back so I could get him to the ground. At that time, he pulled himself out of his shirt. He successfully got out of his shirt. At that time, we were able to see that he had body armor, hard and soft plates, inserted as well as a pistol on his hip and holster.”
Harder said another detective was able to wrap himself around Carroll’s legs and force him to the ground.
After being taken into custody, Harder told the court that officers found four more handguns in his car; along with two rifles, an AK-47 style and an AR-15 style one, in his back seat.
He says they also found four live explosive devices and one non-live IED.
The case of Carroll, who currently faces 13 charges, was held to the Fayette County grand jury. He was lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center on $150,000 bond.
In addition to the “wanding” of visitors, UK also announced other steps in place or being considered:
--UK HealthCare providers and staff are reminded to use employee entrances rather than public emergency entrances to reduce congestion at the public entrances. If employees use public entrances, they will be scanned with a wand as well.
--For many years, signage has been in place notifying all those entering UK HealthCare facilities that guns and other weapons are not permitted.
--UK HealthCare intends to install fixed metal detectors at emergency department entrances in the future.
