(KT) A nationwide recall of onions is underway, due to an outbreak of Salmonella Newport infections, which have been traced to a company in California.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak. FDA’s traceback investigation is ongoing but has identified Thomson International, Inc. of Bakersfield, California as a likely source of potentially contaminated red onions.
The onions were distributed to wholesalers, restaurants and retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada. Thompson International has recalled all varieties of onions that could have come in contact with potentially contaminated red onions, due to the risk of cross-contamination. Recalled products include red, yellow, white and sweet yellow onions shipped from May 1, 2020 to present.
They come in 5-, 10-, 25-, 40- and 50-pound cartons, as well as 2-, 3-, 5-, 10-, 25- and 50-pound mesh sacks under the brand names Thomson Premium, TLC Thompson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley’s Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions and Food Lion.
Consumers, restaurants and retailers should not eat, sell or serve recalled onions from Thomson International, Inc. or products containing recalled onions. If you cannot tell if your onion is part of the recall, or your food product contains recalled onions, you should not eat, sell or serve it, and should throw it out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.