FRANKFORT (KT) – Expect to see more police presence on Kentucky roads during Operation Crash Reduction, October 7-10, to help drivers and passengers remember the importance of seat belt use and other safe driving practices.
“While drivers can never control who they share the road with, one thing within everyone’s control is the decision to buckle up and put the phone down every time you get in a vehicle, to keep you and others safe,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety, state and local law enforcement and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, are all teaming up to support the operation, whose goal is to save lives and prevent injuries due to traffic crashes.
“While we always encourage safe driving practices, this specialized campaign focuses on the importance of buckling up,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “If you are involved in a crash, properly fastened child seats and seat belts provide the best defense against injury or death.”
Operation Crash Reduction is focused on National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Region 3, which consists of Delaware, the District of Columbia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia; a region the NHTSA says sees some of the nation’s highest numbers of traffic deaths.
From 2015 to 2019, October was the most likely month for fatal crashes in these states, with 1,785 crashes. In these fatal crashes, more than 46 percent of occupant deaths in passenger vehicles, trucks and buses were unrestrained. During that same period in these states, more fatal crashes occurred on Columbus Day weekend, 253, than during the holiday periods of Thanksgiving or Memorial Day.
Last year there were 229 injuries and 10 deaths on Kentucky roadways during the Oct. 8-11 holiday weekend. “That is why we are working with NHTSA and our state and local law enforcement partners to encourage motorists to buckle up and put the phone down,” said Secretary Gray.
According to the NHTSA, when worn correctly, seat belts reduce the risk of fatalities by 45 percent for front-seat vehicle occupants and by 60 percent for pickup truck, SUV and minivan occupants.
