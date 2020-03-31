Editor’s note: This column was submitted prior to the NCAA canceling the March Madness Divison I men’s basketball tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
You don’t have to be a sports fan to know who Bobby Knight is. Several weeks ago there he was, looking all of his 79 years, being escorted onto the court by former players in Assembly Hall at Indiana University where he reached revered status by winning three NCAA titles. He was back.
For 20 years, he had been in self-imposed exile after being fired for an assortment of issues that included striking one of his players and grabbing an IU student.
Make no mistake about it, in spite of being one of the biggest name coaches in America and winning an Olympic gold, he is an ornery cuss. I can say that with a bit of authority.
In 1982, I met University of Louisville Athletics Director Bill Olsen at the Hyatt Hotel across from the New Orleans Superdome prior to the NCAA championship game, the one where freshman Michael Jordan hit the game winner to give North Carolina the victory over Georgetown.
A few months earlier, Olsen had offered me a position on his U of L staff as the athletic fund raiser. I had a great job doing the same thing as the director of the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation at Western Kentucky University and decided to stay put. Besides, I enjoyed working with Wes Strader on the Hilltopper Basketball Network. Anyway, Bill and I sat in the lobby and talked a while about our two schools before deciding it was time to head over to the game.
Reaching the large concrete plaza in front of the Superdome, where thousands of fans patted their pockets to make sure they had their tickets, Olsen said, “There’s Coach Knight, I need to talk to him for a minute.”
We walked to where Bobby Knight was standing and Olsen asked, “Coach Knight, did you get the message I left for you regarding the opening for an assistant coach?”
All the while, Olsen had introduced himself while extending his hand. Knight without anything resembling a handshake went into a profanity laced tirade as hundreds of people passed by.
“How did you get my number?” Knight yelled. “If I find out who the $#@&% is that gave you my $#@&% I’ll fire his $#@&%.”
I was stunned, but not half as stunned as Olsen.
“I don’t need your $#@&% to help me hire an assistant coach,” he said as he turned and walked away.
“I guess I said something to make him mad,” Olsen said at the time. We have laughed about that encounter with Bobby Knight over the years.
Although I was on the peripheral of that one-way exchange, in 2014 I had my own one-way conversation with the legendary coach.
I was writing a book about Kenny Davis, the captain of the 1972 Olympics team that made history by losing to the Russians in the gold medal game. It was the first-ever loss for a U.S. team in the Olympics.
Bobby Knight, at 31 years old, and after only his first year at Indiana, was selected to be one of several coaches at the Olympic Trials in Colorado. It was their task to help Head Coach Henry Iba put together a team that arguably would not have some of the nation’s top players even trying out for the team.
I wanted to talk to Knight about those trials and I knew Kenny Davis had his phone number. Kenny had been a sales rep for Converse shoes for decades and frequently interacted with the volatile coach at clinics.
“Here’s his number. He won’t answer, and if you leave a message, he won’t call you back,” Kenny laughed. “But you never know.”
Before dialing Bobby Knight’s number, I was well aware that he was a big supporter of Henry Iba being the Olympic coach. There were others, however, who weren’t so sure. They thought the game had passed Iba by. Some wanted Kentucky’s Adolph Rupp, but at 65, he was thought to be too old, even though Iba was 68. Then there was Dean Smith at North Carolina. It was said he was lacking in experience on the world stage of Olympic basketball.
UCLA’s John Wooden was the logical choice, many believed. At the time, his teams were on top of the collegiate basketball world, and his selection surely meant his star Bill Walton would be a part of the team. It was said that Walton and anybody else would be a sure bet for Olympic gold.
In the end, Coach Iba was probably a compromise coach. Knight was having none of that, quickly reminding everyone who listened back then that all Iba had done was win two NCAA championships at Oklahoma State and two Olympic golds.
There was some good players at the trials, but there were some great ones who weren’t. Not only was Walton missing, but so were Julius Erving, Jim Chones and David Thompson.
Insiders said Wooden wanted the job but resented having to fill out an application. It’s easy to second guess, and I’m guilty on this one, but John Wooden should have been the ’72 Olympic coach.
OK, go ahead and do it. Dial Bobby Knight’s number. I did.
One ring-a-ding, two ring-a-dings, three ring-a-dings. And then it happened. “Hello,” came a voice on the other end who might be upset for being woken up from a deep-sleep nap.
Kenny Davis, I quickly thought, had been wrong on all accounts.
Immediately I dropped Davis’ name as having given me his number, remembering what Bill Olsen had gone through. In my life, I have interviewed hundreds and hundreds of people, but this one with Knight ranks right up there.
For 32 minutes, his profanities were directed at an assortment of people. I’m going to clean up some of his adjectives, as they are not suitable for a Kentucky newspaper.
“That damn Wooden was upset about not getting the job,” he told me. “If he cared about basketball like he said he did, he’d have made Walton play. Hell, Walton was given a pass all the way to Munich,” (site of the ’72 Olympics).
These were the kinder words he had for the UCLA duo. When he realized I was from Kentucky, he set sail to disparage Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall and athletic director C.M. Newton for the $#@&! cheating program they ran. I listened as he ranted, with flashbacks to the way he spoke to Olsen back in New Orleans. Knight then lit into Lefty Driesell, a college coach, who questioned Henry Iba’s selection to coach the team.
To make this interview even more memorable was a two or three-second delay on the phone line. I would ask him a question and with the delay I was never sure if he had hung up or not. So I would start talking again before he answered. This would send the coach into a series of expletives directed at me.
“If you’d shut up for a minute and let me answer the question, you might learn something,” he scolded.
But even without the phone delay, I’d been told that several times before in my life. Coach Knight did most of the talking, but that’s the way a good interview is supposed to be.
“Coach, before we hang up I’ve got to ask you one more thing,” I said.
“Yeah, what?” he gruffly came back.
“Bobby Rascoe is a friend of mine,” I said, not knowing how much longer he’d stay on the line.
Suddenly, as if a switch was turned on, his whole demeanor changed. His voice became soft, in a non-aggressive way. “You tell Bobby Rascoe I said hello. Bobby is one of the best college players I ever saw.”
(Rascoe was an All-American at Western Kentucky University in 1962, and played against Knight when he played at Ohio State.)
But just as abruptly when I said, “Thanks coach,” I heard a click. No more conversation. The interview was over.
I know Bobby Knight has done a lot of good things for people. Kenny Davis told me so. I’ve heard it from others. I’ve also heard and read about the other side of his personality.
Now when I see the reports of Knight’s, so called “going back home,” and the thousands of fans and scores of former players there to pile adulation on him, at least in Indiana all is forgiven.
I’ve said for years if I had to have one coach to win one game and my life depended on it, Bobby Knight would be my choice. That doesn’t mean I respect him as a person. So I’m going to leave it at “he’s an ornery cuss.”
Gary P. West can be reached at westgarypdeb@gmail.com. n
