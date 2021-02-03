LOAN OAK – McCracken County Sheriff’s Department detectives said Monday they had made an arrest in the burglary at the Hank Brother’s True Value in Lone Oak.
MCSD said the agency had received numerous tips during the day related an earlier press release. Detectives followed up on numerous leads that led to the arrest of a Paducah man, and detectives arrested Daniel P Hartig, 32, of Paducah, for the burglary.
Detectives received information that Hartig had allegedly attempted to pawn some of the stolen property at a local pawn shop. Detectives then recovered some of the stolen property, still in the factory boxes and marked “Hank Brother’s True Value” at the pawn shop. Information then led detectives to a Lone Oak residence, where what is believed to be the rest of the stolen property was located.
A female at the residence was questioned, and found not to be involved in the theft, MCSD said. Detectives also questioned another female from Mayfield who was also found not to be involved. It is believed all of the stolen property has been recovered with an estimated value of over $10,000. Detectives questioned Hartig at the Marshall County Detention Facility. Hartig confessed to the burglary, MCSD said.
Hartig, who is currently incarcerated in Marshall County for an unrelated burglary, was charged with third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking over $500. Hartig was presently out on bond for felony criminal mischief and theft under $500. Hartig was sentenced to unsupervised probation for three prior attempted burglary’s in 2020.
