PADUCAH – Paducah police are seeking the public’s help in solving a break-in at Global Wine and Spirits, 3500 James Sanders Blvd.
PPD said an employee called police just after 8 a.m. Monday when she arrived at work and found the front door glass shattered by a rock. Cash drawers were missing from two cash registers, police said.
Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play. Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
