MADISONVILLE – (KT) Some members have given it a lot of thought. Others haven’t thought about it much at all.
But at least one Hopkins County magistrate has made up his mind about the Confederate Memorial in downtown Madisonville.
“I don’t think it should be moved,” Ronnie Noel said Monday.
The Kentucky governor indirectly entered the debate Monday. Gov. Andy Beshear was asked about a similar monument on the grounds of the Calloway County Courthouse in Murray.
“If it is at a courthouse, it ought to come down,” Beshear said during his afternoon briefing. But he stopped short of accepting a reporter’s suggestion that he take executive action to force it down.
Noel has received a lot of calls about the statue outside the old Hopkins County Courthouse since Steven Cox began his online petition drive last week to “destroy” it. In fact, Noel’s Monday morning mowing was interrupted by callers at least five times.
“It’s a part of history,” the District 4 magistrate said. “You can’t change history by moving that statue.”
Noel may have an ally in Billy Parrish, who says he spent the last few days interviewing people in District 5 about it.
“Overwhelmingly, in my district, they say keep it as it is,” Parrish said Monday. “I will vote the way the majority asks me to.”
But that approach is one of many facets of the issue that have District 3 magistrate Vicki Thomison torn. Her mind isn’t made up yet.
“Sometimes you have to do what’s good for the community,” Thomison said Monday.
But she added that none of the people who have called her in recent days want the statue taken down. Thomison says she’s praying about it, but struggling with it.
“Taking it down won’t solve all the problems,” Thomison said. “It’s a heart problem.”
Magistrate Charlie Beshears introduced a new potential problem in reaching a decision on the statue.
“It’s in a historical district,” Beshears said, because it’s downtown. That means the Historic District Commission could demand a say in the matter.
Beshears said in a decade serving District 6 on the Fiscal Court, this is the hardest decision he’s had to make. His opinion on it sometimes changes twice a day.
“I honestly can see both sides,” he said. He added opponents of the statue “don’t seem to have an issue in the race. Some of them are white,” with an agenda not necessarily involving the Confederacy and Civil War.
Beshears said he plans to do a lot of reading on the issue over the next week. But at the other extreme, District 1 Magistrate Ricky Whitaker said Monday that the statue barely has crossed his mind.
“I’ve had not much input,” Whitaker said — only a couple of messages so far. He expected more, but thinks a “calming down in the nation” after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has slowed things down.
“I do what the people want done,” Whitaker said. But he wishes the people could vote on the statue in a referendum.
“It’s not right for the court to decide it,” he said.
Bill Rudd of District 2 declined to comment on the issue Monday, and might not be ready to comment for a week or two.
“I’m still doing my research,” he said.
A message left Monday with District 7 Magistrate Hannah Myers was not returned.
Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said last week that he’s trying to find a compromise on the statue question, but added the Fiscal Court would have to approve any change. Confederate veterans groups say the statue is their private property, even though it sits on county land.
A Confederate statue disappeared Monday in Louisville. The Courier-Journal reported a display of Major John B. Castleman was put in storage, with plans to move it to his burial site at a cemetery.
Cox’s petition drive to remove the statue had 5,769 supporters as of 4:15 p.m. Monday. Brandon Boocher’s petition to keep the statue, which began three days later, was up to 3,915 signatures. Both petitions are posted at Change.org.
(By Richard Burkard, Madisonville Messenger via Kentucky Today)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.