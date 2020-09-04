LOUISVILLE (KT) -- Plans are underway for the 2020 Annual Meeting of the Kentucky Baptist Convention in Owensboro. Leaders are planning for the meeting to take place in person at Bellevue Baptist Church in Owensboro on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
“The KBC annual meeting is a great time to come together and celebrate the great things we have seen the Lord do through Kentucky Baptists in the past year and anticipate what might come in the year ahead,” Todd Gray, KBC executive director-treasurer, said.
The KBC Committee on the Annual Meeting plans the meetings from year to year. They recently voted unanimously to move forward with the 2020 meeting. “We have important kingdom-advancing business to talk about as a convention, and many pastors and church leaders are hungry for face-to-face fellowship,” said Committee Chairperson Roxanne Nanney.
Concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic have been thoroughly discussed by planners. “Pastors are ready to get together and we believe we can have this meeting and honor all best safety practices,” Gray said.
“Our host church, Bellevue Baptist, is following recommended guidelines, and we will be following their lead. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed,” added Nanney.
The KBC is providing up-to-date information concerning the meeting at kybaptist.org/annualmeeting.
Nanney says she hopes Kentucky Baptists will plan to attend the event despite the challenging year. “So much has been subtracted from our lives in this season, but as followers of Christ, we can focus on those things which cannot be taken away – the gospel, the promises of God and our call to make Him known to the world.”
Gray invites messengers to come hear the great things God is doing in Kentucky. “We will be celebrating evangelism milestones, missions engagement, the Gospel to Every Home initiative as well as a new effort aimed at mobilizing and organizing Kentucky Baptists to defend the lives of the unborn in the commonwealth.”
Plans for the 2020 pastors’ conference are also underway. The conference is scheduled to take place in two sessions on Monday, Nov. 9, at Bellevue Baptist.
Pastors’ conference speakers include:
•Michael Catt, pastor of Sherwood Baptist Church in Albany, Ga.
•Willie McLaurin, vice president for Great Commission relations and mobilization, SBC Executive Committee, Nashville, Tn.
•Tony Rose, relational leadership trainer for NAMB and retired pastor of LaGrange Baptist Church, LaGrange, Ky.
•Hershael York, pastor of Buck Run Baptist Church, Frankfort, Ky., and dean of the School of Theology, SBTS
More information concerning the pastors’ conference will be available soon at kybaptist.org.
