FRANKFORT – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has launched a service to help tornado victims in the Mayfield area obtain or replace the operator licenses, permits and identification cards that will be critically important to their disaster recovery efforts.
At 8 a.m. CST Monday, the cabinet began issuing credentials from a “popup” driver licensing office at 355 Charles Drive in Mayfield. Personnel from the KYTC Division of Driver Licensing used portable equipment capable of offering a full suite of licensing services.
Lost credentials are being replaced free of charge, thanks to an executive order by Gov. Andy Beshear waiving fees.
“Valid personal identification will be indispensable to anyone now facing the tasks of insurance claims and applications for assistance, and we needed to make those tasks as easy as possible,” Beshear said. “We knew it would be a hardship for many if they were required to go to an established Driver Licensing Regional Office to get new credentials. The use of a ‘popup’ licensing office was our solution.”
At present, the KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office nearest Mayfield is at Paducah. It is one of 20 KYTC regional offices in a statewide network that is expected to grow to 30 or more offices. Counties without a regional office each will get at least two visits per year from a popup licensing team. One such team set up shop Monday in Mayfield and will remain there at least through Jan. 28, 2022. A second team will be deployed to hard-hit Dawson Springs when office space can be located.
“The issuance of driver licenses, permits and state ID cards is one of the most important public services we render at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “When the tornados struck, we knew many people would lose their possessions, and that would include their IDs and driving credentials.”
The popup office in Mayfield will operate 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday. Service is walk-in only. If a service requires payment, the office accepts credit/debit cards, cash, check or money order. For information, call (502) 564-3030.
Replacement of a lost license, permit or ID card also can be done by mail to the Department of Driver Licensing in Frankfort. Information and link to the necessary form TC 94-192 is available at drive.ky.gov under the heading “Applying for a Driver’s License or ID Card.”
