FRANKFORT (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced a settlement Friday with an eastern Kentucky fuel retailer and convenience store, resolving allegations of price-gouging in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, earlier this year.
Following the May 7 cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, which created a disruption in the delivery of gasoline, Cameron’s Office of Consumer Protection received eleven complaints of suspected price gouging of gasoline at Brothers Market in Girdler, Kentucky.
While investigating the complaints, the Knox County retailer admitted to increasing their gasoline prices to capitalize on increased buying spurred by the Colonial Pipeline shutdown. During their investigation, the Office of Consumer Protection discovered that the retailer had increased the price of regular gasoline by 9.3 percent to 19.4 percent and sold 6,860.04 gallons of regular gasoline, accumulating $5,666.40 in additional profit as a result of the inflated prices.
