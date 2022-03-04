FRANKFORT (KT) – The Humanity in Healthcare Act, a pro-life omnibus bill, passed in the House Wednesday afternoon after nearly two hours of debate.
The act, also known as House Bill 3, addresses medical abortions, the disposal of fetal remains, abortion on minors, abortion complications and abortion reporting in the Commonwealth.
Wednesday’s vote split largely on party lines, garnering a 77-20 passing majority. All nay votes were submitted by House Democrats.
Rep. Nancy Tate, R-Brandenburg, summarized the content of the bill before taking questions.
“This bill codifies longstanding medical practice standards and the FDA regulations, such as independent verification of pregnancy, in-person dispensing (of abortion-inducing drugs) and RH negativity treatment, if needed,” Tate said.
One floor amendment exempting victims of rape and incest from the measures of House Bill 3 — provisions already present in Kentucky law that the bill does not seek to change — failed on the floor to a 68-21 vote.
A second floor amendment exempting Jewish women from provisions of the bill on religious grounds also fell to a 64-22 opposing vote.
House Bill 3 will now head to the Senate for a vote.
