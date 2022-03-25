FRANKFORT – Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles on Thursday praised the passage of Senate Bill 151 by the Kentucky General Assembly to remove the “barrier to breakfast” by clarifying the current law regarding breakfast at school.
Sen Jason Howell (R-Murray) filed the legislation in the Senate, and Rep. Steve Riley (R-Glasgow) filed the bill in the House.
Quarles said the simple change leaves no ambiguity as to what is allowed in schools regarding breakfast times. Under the proposed legislation, school districts are permitted to serve breakfast during the first 15 minutes of instructional time.
School districts across the commonwealth were uncertain if breakfast during instructional time is permitted by state law or not, Quarles said. He said the legislation was filed to make it clear and further the progress made by the Kentucky Hunger Initiative over the past several years to reduce food insecurity across the commonwealth.
“Since becoming agriculture commissioner, I have worked hard to reduce hunger in every county across the commonwealth,” Quarles said. “One thing that’s been made clear is that it’s hard for our kids to learn when they are hungry. The passage of this bill means there’s no more uncertainty about if these students should be allowed to eat breakfast at school. This will reduce hunger and allow school children to start their day with a full stomach and ready to learn. I applaud my friends Senator Howell and Representative Riley for leading the charge to make sure our kids get fed.”
The bill now makes its way to Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk.
