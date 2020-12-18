FRANKFORT (KT) — Kentucky set a new daily record of deaths due to COVID-19 with 54, Gov. Andy Beshear said on Thursday.
“This is by far the most people that we’ve lost,” Beshear said. “Remember, that’s a reflection of where this virus was about three weeks ago and where it was trending, because an increase in deaths follow an increase in cases. More people get infected, a percentage of those will be hospitalized, and a percentage of those will die.”
A total of 2,316 Kentuckians has now lost their lives sue at least in part to the coronavirus since the first one at the end of March.
The latest victims ranged in age from 47 to 99. Six of them were from Madison County; four from Jefferson County; Hopkins and Oldham County each had three; there were two each from Bullitt, Christian, Clinton, Grayson, Jessamine, Knott, Mason, Muhlenberg, Nelson and Robertson counties; and one apiece from Calloway, Carroll, Casey, Daviess, Fayette, Graves, Hardin, Henderson, Johnson, Kenton, Larue, Logan, McLean, Monroe, Russell, Spencer, Union and Washington counties.
The number of new cases on Thursday was 3,349. “That is a lot,” the governor said, “but it is still less than last week.”
Seven counties reported at least 100 new cases to state public health officials. Jefferson had 475, Kenton 178, Boone 171, Fayette 126, Campbell 119, Pulaski 106, and Hardin 103. The other counties in the top 10 were Daviess with 94, Madison 86, and Warren 80.
This brings to 234,021 the number of positive cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky.
The state’s positivity rate was 8.45% on Thursday, which is the lowest this week, and is based on a rolling seven-day average of tests versus positive cases.
The Thursday COVID-19 incidence rate by county map, which accompanies this story, has 117 in the red zone. The only three who are not are Ballard, Lewis, and Menifee counties, all three of which have daily incidence rates of less than 20 per 100,000 population. The other counties should follow the red zone recommendations that can be seen at kycovid19.ky.gov.
That is also the website to visit for such information as the full daily report for Kentucky, testing locations, and the weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky.
Johns Hopkins University reported on Thursday there have now been 74,728,558 positive cases of COVID-19 around the world, and 1,657,834 deaths. In the United States, it’s 17,149,231 confirmed cases and 309,947 deaths.
Gov. Beshear plans to hold his next press briefing on Monday afternoon at 4. He is expected to issue daily reports each evening throughout the weekend.
