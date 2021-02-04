FRANKFORT (KT) - A freshman state lawmaker is sponsoring legislation giving those convicted of a felony a second chance at the KEES scholarship money to help them obtain a higher education credential.
Rep. Killian Timoney, R-Lexington, says he was a high school teacher in the Fayette County Public Schools for nearly 15 years and realizes that sometimes kids make mistakes.
“Sometimes, they are really insignificant, kind of absent-minded mistakes,” he said. “They get their consequence for that mistake through the judicial system, and when their consequence is over, they hopefully get back into their regular lives and aspirations, to move on and be a great, productive citizen of the United States.”
There is a fly in the ointment, however, according to Timoney. “One of the things that prevents the pursuit of college education, obviously, is finances. You can’t talk about higher ed without talking about how much it costs. I could work a summer job when I was a student at UK that paid both semesters of my tuition. That’s not possible anymore.”
As someone interested in criminal justice reform, he says one key part is re-engaging people who have made mistakes, so they don’t fall back into making the same mistakes again. “We engage them through employment; we engage them through education.”
If a student earns a certain GPA and ACT score, they are eligible for the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship, known as KEES, which can pay up to $1,000 for each year of college.
“You’ve earned that through your hard work; you’ve earned that through your test-taking,” Timoney said. “That should be rightfully yours, and if you want to go to college, even after making a mistake, you should still be afforded the money you have earned rightfully through the KEES program. I feel very strongly about that.”
Timoney says he has gained support for this legislation from all parts of the political spectrum. “Greater Louisville, Inc., is in full support; the ACLU, full support; it’s across the aisle. It’s a very favorable bill and it’s where we feel we need to be right now in 2021.”
Expect to see more legislation of this type, Timoney said.
“I think Frankfort is definitely warming up to more aspects of criminal justice reform. I think this is an aspect of the juvenile justice system reform. It makes sense, and my faith tells me to forgive after people have served their consequence. We need to remove obstacles to prevent kids from going on. That’s why this is very important to me.
