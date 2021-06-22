FRANKFORT (KT) – A well-known semi-trailer manufacturer, which ended production in the U.S. almost a quarter of a century ago, is returning with a new facility in Kentucky.
Fruehauf Inc., which makes trailers and other truck equipment, plans to locate its first U.S. facility in nearly 25 years in Bowling Green, with a $12 million investment expected to create 288 full-time jobs in the years ahead.
“The nearly 300 jobs to be created through this project will greatly benefit families in South Central Kentucky as we continue to attract quality opportunities for our people across the state as we sprint out of this pandemic,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I am proud to welcome Fruehauf to the commonwealth as we build on our already diverse base of automotive-related companies in Kentucky.”
The new dry van trailer manufacturing operation will locate in an unfinished spec building in Bowling Green’s Kentucky Transpark. The new location will allow the company to better serve its customers in the U.S. and Canada with components primarily manufactured offsite and assembled at the new location. Fruehauf’s production operations are currently located exclusively in Mexico, having closed its U.S. facilities in 1997.
