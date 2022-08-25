FRANKFORT – (KT) Gov. Andy Beshear called a special session of the General Assembly that started Wednesday at noon to provide relief for areas of eastern Kentucky that have been dealing with the historic flooding that happened in late July.
According to the language of the proclamation issued Tuesday afternoon calling lawmakers to Frankfort, the special session agenda will consist of three items:
• Establish appropriate funding to, and provide for the administration of the Eastern Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies, or EKSAFE, fund.
• Amend the state law relating to the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies, or WKSAFE, fund, passed after the December 2021 tornado outbreak by extending it through June 30, 2026.
• Provide relief for Eastern Kentucky school districts impacted by the flooding emergency, in particular by relaxing requirements relating to the number of student attendance days, leave for teachers, and remote learning. Also, to provide relief for western and eastern Kentucky school districts impacted by the tornado and flooding emergencies, by setting forth new requirements relating to average daily attendance for SEEK formula funding.
Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, told reporters earlier this month that there will be some differences from the aid package approved by lawmakers during the regular session due to the December tornado outbreak in western Kentucky because, while there was a path of destruction from the tornadoes, entire counties were affected by the flood.
When asked if he had an estimate on what the aid package will cost the state, Stivers said it is too early to tell, adding, “This is all reimbursable. We’ll front the money and FEMA will reimburse a lot of those expenses.”
Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, said everyone in both branches of government are working together to come up with an aid package. “The governor’s office has gotten together with leadership in the House and Senate, Democrats and Republicans.”
Between July 26-30, several complexes of thunderstorms brought heavy rain, mudslides, and flooding, to parts of southeastern Kentucky. The National Weather Service in Jackson says during that period, radar estimates suggest some areas received up to 16 inches of rain, with many others seeing 6-10 inches.
Beshear declared a state of emergency for the region on July 28, and President Biden issued a major disaster declaration the following day.
“Throughout these weeks, I have had productive conversations with legislative leaders,” said Beshear in a social media video on Tuesday. “Not bipartisan but nonpartisan, about how we help these communities, so cities don’t go bankrupt, and our utilities don’t have to raise rates on families already hurting, just to repair and replace necessary infrastructure. We have now reached that agreement.”
Stivers has said he expects the session to last only three days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.