FRANKFORT (KT) — Gov. Andy Beshear’s Budget and State of the Commonwealth address has been postponed until tonight due to the rioting by supporters of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
The governor issued a statement in which he said, “Based on the events at our nation’s Capitol, the Senate President, Speaker of the House and I have jointly agreed to delay the joint session for the State of the Commonwealth and the Budget address to 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 7. We all recognize the gravity of this situation.”
Beshear called this a tough day for the country in a Facebook video that he released Wednesday afternoon.
“Domestic terrorists have stormed an infiltrated our U.S. Capitol building, a building that stands for American democracy,” he stated. “And yes, I called them domestic terrorists. When you try to use force, intimidation, to get what you want, to overthrow an election, to stop the business of Congress; yes, you are acting as a domestic terrorist. Attempts at bullying all over the country to get what you want, even if elections don’t allow it or the support is not there, is not okay.”
The governor said Wednesday there cannot be Democrats or Republicans, “There can only be Americans. And all of us must condemn this. To anyone who does not, you can’t fan the flames and condemn the fire. If you’ve been standing with and riling up militia members across this commonwealth or this country, shame on you.”
The Budget and State of the Commonwealth address will be delivered before a joint session of the Kentucky General Assembly.
