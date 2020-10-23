FRANKFORT — (KT) – State Treasurer Allison Ball took Gov. Andy Beshear to task over what she said was an unconstitutional executive order during the pandemic and other Republican lawmakers hinted that there could be legislation action in the next session.
Ball said Beshear ordering churches not to hold in-person services during the spring was unconstitutional and infringed upon the free exercise of religion and the freedom of assembly. It was all part of a whopping 97-page report she shared during an appearance before the Interim Joint Judiciary Committee.
While the treasurer made the open criticism of the governor’s actions in the pandemic, lawmakers who are miffed at a lack of communication from the Beshear administration seemed to foreshadow changes to come during the next session.
Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, told reporters after the hearing to expect legislative action during the 2021 session..
“We want to know what’s out there, we want to know what’s going on, and we are going to look at various provisions,” Stivers said. “Are there needs for powers? Without a doubt. But what type of limitations can we put on them so people have the ability to have access to the press, access to their church, and access to the freedoms that are guaranteed by both the Kentucky and United States Constitutions.
“I think we will clearly define what can be done.”
Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Paducah, said he was told there would be additional action “with the Governor being held accountable for his actions, whether that would be through the Attorney General’s office, or through some type of impeachment proceedings.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.