FRANKFORT (KT) – Sunrise Children’s Services and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services agreed to a new annual contract last week after a 22-month negotiation process.
In a statement to Kentucky Today, Susan Dunlap, executive director of the Office of Public Affairs for CHFS, wrote, “The Cabinet for Health and Family Services and Sunrise Children’s Services, Inc., entered into an agreement on July 15 to continue placing children and youth with the provider.”
Sunrise Children’s Services is an agency of the Kentucky Baptist Convention providing foster care, residential and therapeutic services to children and families in crisis. According to Sunrise, they have been in existence since 1869, partnering with the state for the last 50 years.
“We are proud to be that partner and will continue to do our best to help children and families across this commonwealth. We are thankful for this day and opportunity,” said Dale Suttles, Sunrise president.
Dunlap said the contract would run through June 30, 2022. CHFS back-dated the agreement to take effect on July 1, 2021.
“Kentucky Baptists will be pleased to hear that Sunrise Children’s Services is once again under contract with the commonwealth providing services to needy children,” Todd Gray, executive director-treasurer of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.