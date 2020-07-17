FRANKFORT – Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday announced that the Kentucky Supreme Court has kept in place all executive orders related to COVID-19, including the order to wear masks in public, until the court can hear full arguments from the Beshear administration and Attorney General Daniel Cameron and issue a final ruling.
“As many of you are aware, the attorney general had filed a motion to try to void every single order that had been put out to fight this pandemic,” Beshear said in a news release Friday afternoon. “That would mean every single set of rules that keep people safe, but that also means workers’ compensation for our first responders when they’ve gotten quarantined because they’ve gotten the virus or been exposed to the virus. It was also almost every bit of flexibility we’ve been able to offer to our schools during this pandemic.”
Beshear said Boone Circuit Court Judge Richard A. Brueggemann was expected to sign an injunction early Friday nullifying many of Beshear’s executive orders on COVID-19. Cameron had challenged Beshear’s executive orders by filing a motion in that court, arguing that the orders were “arbitrary” and that he had exceeded his authority and violated the Kentucky Constitution.
In its unanimous decision, the Supreme Court stated, “Given the need for a clear and consistent statewide public health policy and recognizing that the Kentucky legislature has expressly given the Governor broad executive powers in a public health emergency, the court orders a stay of all orders of injunctive relief until such time as the various orders are properly before the court with a full record of any evidence and pleadings considered by the lower courts.”
Beshear commended the Supreme Court’s decision.
“Up until an hour ago, we faced a horribly uncertain future where a request had been made to have zero rules, the Wild West,” he said Friday afternoon. “No requirements to wear a mask even though Alabama and Colorado have both done it in the last couple of days. Without requiring businesses to do the cleaning that would make sure that you don’t catch COVID-19. Without the requirement to even wash or sanitize your hands. It threatened all of the extra support that we’ve given to our first responders and it would be devastate our school systems.”
The Attorney General’s Office had not released a statement as of 6:15 p.m. Central time Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.