NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said late Sunday night that the second of two inmates who escaped from a northwestern Tennessee prison on Friday was captured in Florida.
Earlier in the evening, TBI had announced on its Facebook page the capture of the first inmate, identified as Robert Brown, in the Pompano Beach area. Then, later in the night, TBI announced that the second inmate, Christopher Osteen, was also in the custody of law enforcement officers in Florida and it is believed that Pompano Beach is where he also was captured.
Pompano Beach is in South Florida, about 45 minutes north of Miami.
The two are believed to have escaped sometime Friday from the Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County, Tennessee near Tiptonville, about 30 miles west of Union City. WKRN-TV in Nashville said that Brown, 36, is from Putnam County, Tennessee, about 80 miles east of Nashville, while Osteen is from Madison County, Tennessee, which is about 85 miles northeast of Memphis.
WKRN said the pair was discovered missing Friday morning and that they are accused of kidnapping a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet employee and taking his truck from a boat ramp along the Mississippi River in Fulton County sometime after the escape Friday. The Henry County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the truck and the employee were both found at about 1:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of TN 218 and Iron Banks Road, about three miles northeast of Paris near the Henry County Airport.
WPLG Local 10, a television station in Broward County, Florida, reported that Brown was apprehended at about 8 p.m. Eastern Sunday and that a stolen red pickup truck was recovered.The sheriff’s office said that pickup truck, a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab, was reported stolen from Henry County, Tennessee in the early-morning hours of Saturday after a man had been found by authorities tied up in his home on Reynoldsburg Road southeast of Paris.
The man told Henry deputies that his truck was taken at about 10:30 a.m. Friday from his home. The escapees were suspected of both imprisoning the man and taking his truck.
WPLG reported that Osteen was located and captured about an hour after Brown was apprehended. WPLG said that the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said an automated license plate reader registered a truck in the area and that was when deputies converged on an address where the pair was believed to be staying.
They were taken to the Broward County Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale.
WKRN said that Brown was serving an 18-year sentence in Lake County for aggravated rape and his sentence was set to expire in 2022. Osteen was serving eight years for burglary and was scheduled to be released in 2023.
TBI said that the pair is now charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and theft over $10,000 in Henry County.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
