NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a public plea Wednesday evening for information that could help answer some questions about the death of a Texas woman who was discovered last weekend on Kentucky Lake.
Kentucky State Police said that an autopsy Monday identified the victim as Traci Jones, 41, of Granbury, Texas, which is a suburb of the Dallas-Forth Worth area. TBI then reported Tuesday afternoon that Texas Rangers arrested Jeffery Rogers, 60, of Arlington, Texas, that day in Fort Worth on a warrant out of Henry County, Tennessee, charging Rogers with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
Jones’ body was discovered Saturday evening floating in what authorities now describe as a bin near Colson Hollow on the Trigg County side of Kentucky Lake. TBI said the autopsy, performed at the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville, determined that Jones was a victim of homicide. KSP is continuing to investigate the case, but no charges have resulted as of yet as to her death.
In a news release Wednesday evening, TBI said it has determined that a female, who was not the victim, was riding with Rogers last week. TBI did not give a description of the female.
TBI said it has traced the alleged route Rogers took from Texas to Henry County. It said that Rogers traveled Interstate 30 from Texas into Arkansas, then took Interstate 40 to Tennessee.
TBI said that Rogers is also believed to have driven into Kentucky, though the exact area was not given. On its Facebook page, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office began saying Thursday that TBI is interested in anyone who may have seen his vehicle last Thursday, June 18, between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. on KY 121 South or Tennessee Hwy. 119 in either Calloway or Henry counties.
That vehicle is described as a 2017 white Dodge Ram pickup truck with a camper top over the truck bed. The license plate is a Texas plate with the number LFJ-7985. TBI also is interested in a mud flap on the rear left of the truck that appears to say “HOYTE.”
TBI said Rogers may have stopped at a gas station convenience store or other establishments between Texas and Kentucky that day.
TBI also said it has determined that Rogers was wearing a green t-shirt with the Star Wars character Yoda on the front and shorts. TBI also said that Rogers was sporting a hairstyle that included a longer strand in the back, which it said is commonly known as a rat tail.
TBI also said earlier this week that it is believed Rogers rented a boat from a Henry County establishment to allegedly transport Jones’ body from the Henry County side of the lake to the Trigg County side. Rogers is in jail in Texas on a $1 million bond and awaiting extradition to Henry County.
So far, Calloway County’s only actual involvement in this case was a search Calloway County Fire-Rescue performed Monday on the Blood River near New Concord at the request of KSP. KSP earlier this week confirmed that the search was, in fact, part of the investigation into Jones’ death, but that search did not result in anything unusual being found.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. TBI said it is working with the Texas Rangers, KSP and Arkansas State Police, as well as the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
