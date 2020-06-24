TRIGG COUNTY — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that a Texas man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found Saturday evening on the Trigg County side of Kentucky Lake.
In a news release, the TBI said a Texas man, identified as Jeffery Rogers, 60, of Arlington, Texas, was under arrest on Henry County, Tennessee warrants for abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. TBI said the arrest was made Tuesday afternoon by Texas Rangers in Fort Worth, Texas.
This comes one day after Calloway County authorities had a role in this case. Kentucky State Police confirmed Tuesday that a search it requested Monday in southeastern Calloway County was in connection to the Trigg County death case. KSP Public Information Officer Trooper Adam Jones said that while he could not provide details as to exactly what was being sought in the waters of the Blood River near New Concord, he did confirm that the search was connected.
On Saturday evening, Jones said KSP trooper, as well as officers from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, were called to the Colson Hollow area of Kentucky Lake in Trigg County after receiving a report of a body that was inside a container of some type that was floating on the water. Monday morning, Calloway County Fire-Rescue Assistant Chief Danny Williams said he received a call from KSP asking CCFR to search the river, which is a tributary to the lake on the Calloway County side.
Williams said he could not divulge the reason KSP made the request. Late that morning, though, three CCFR boats entered the waters and headed to the Blood River, which empties into the lake about five miles from Colson Hollow. Williams said they stayed there for about an hour-and-a-half before departing the scene. He said eight firefighters participated in the operation.
He also said nothing out of the ordinary was found in the river.
“We are always happy to help when they call us,” Williams said.
“KSP requested Calloway County Fire-Rescue Monday morning for a follow-up search on the Blood River side of the lake,” Jones said Tuesday. “Nothing was found. KSP was simply covering all bases of the investigation.”
Monday, Jones reported that the body was that of a Texas woman. He said an autopsy at the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville positively identified the remains as being those of Traci L. Jones, 41, of Granbury, Texas. Jones said KSP is continuing to investigate the case.
On Tuesday, though, TBI said it was requested to join the investigation on Monday by 24th District Attorney Gen. Matt Stowe, who is the prosecuting attorney in Henry County, Tennessee, after the body of Jones was discovered in what was described as a plastic container Saturday night. TBI said the autopsy Monday in Madisonville ruled Jones’ death a homicide.
The case turned, TBI said, when agents learned that Rogers had allegedly used a boat rented in Henry County to dispose of the body in the lake.
TBI said the homicide investigation remains active. Rogers’ bond has been set at $1 million and he is awaiting extradition to Tennessee.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.