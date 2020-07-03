FRANKFORT – The Kentucky Board of Education on Wednesday released the names of three candidates vying to become Kentucky’s next commissioner of education.
The board will meet July 6-7 to conduct second-round interviews with the three candidates in Louisville.
The candidates include:
Jason Glass, Ph.D. – Glass, a native of Brandenburg, has been serving as superintendent and chief learner for Jeffco Public Schools in the metro Denver area since 2017. Prior to that, he served as the superintendent of Eagle County Schools in Colorado and as Iowa’s Director of Education, serving as the chief state school officer from 2010-2013. Glass also worked as a university instructor while a graduate student at the University of Kentucky, teaching at UK and Georgetown College. He began his teaching career as a high school social studies teacher for Hazard Independent Schools. He earned his doctorate in education leadership from Seton Hall University, a master’s in political science, a master’s in education and a bachelor’s in political science and history, all from the University of Kentucky.
Julian Vasquez Heilig, Ph.D. – A Michigan native, Vasquez Heilig currently serves as the dean of the College of Education and professor of educational policy studies and evaluation at the University of Kentucky. He has served as professor of educational leadership and policy studies and director of the Doctorate in Educational Leadership at California State University. He has held numerous positions at the University of Texas, including associate professor of educational policy and planning, coordinator of the master’s program in educational policy and planning, vice-chair of the Department of Educational Administration’s Graduate Studies Committee, assistant professor of educational policy and planning, associate and assistant professor of African and African diaspora studies, faculty associate for the Center for Mexican American Studies, and faculty affiliate of the Center for African and African American Studies.
Felicia Cumings Smith, Ed.D. – Smith currently serves as the assistant superintendent of teaching and learning in Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS). She also served as senior program officer for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, director of the National Center on Education and the Economy, executive director of the Collaborative Center for Literacy Development and lecturer at the University of Kentucky, was an associate commissioner and K-12 education program consultant at the Kentucky Department of Education, and began her career as an elementary and reading resource teacher in JCPS. A Kentucky native, Smith earned her Rank I in instructional leadership and school superintendent certification, as well as her doctorate in instruction and administration from the University of Kentucky. She earned her master’s and bachelor’s in elementary education from the University of Louisville.
A new commissioner is expected to be named in mid-to late July.
