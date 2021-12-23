FRANKFORT – (KT) Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Wednesday the launching of a new website, governor.ky.gov/tornadoresources, to better assist those impacted by the severe weather outbreak Dec. 10-11, and updated recovery efforts following the disaster.
“We want to make sure that every Kentuckian hurting from and impacted by the tornadoes can easily access the information they need to rebuild and recover from these storms,” Beshear said. “We are committed to the folks of Western Kentucky, and we won’t be here just this week or this month, but we will be here every single day for however long it takes to rebuild every building and every life, to get everyone as close as we can to where they need to be.”
The website provides a listing of information from a large number of state government assistance programs, including how to apply for unemployment, health care coverage, food assistance, driver’s license replacement and long-term housing. It also provides steps on how to remove debris, submit a claim to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and how Western Kentuckians can locate needed resources, such as temporary shelter, hot meals and relief hotlines.
The tornado resource website will be updated as needed when information is available or revised.
According to the Governor, the death toll in Kentucky from the severe weather remained at 76 on Wednesday. In addition, he noted:
--There has been significant progress getting those who have been impacted registered for individual assistance. There are more than 9,700 validated registrants and FEMA has approved around $3.6 million, so far.
--The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund has received 122,193 donations pledging $27 million. To donate click here.
--As of Wednesday morning, Kentucky State Parks were providing housing and food services for 600 displaced Kentuckians and 169 first responders.
The Governor reminded storm survivors that the FEMA application for assistance is accessible by calling 800-621-3362, going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, using the FEMA App or by visiting a FEMA mobile registration center.
On Thursday, the Governor and first lady Britainy Beshear will be visiting Kentuckians who lost their homes due to the severe weather outbreak, and are being housed at Lake Barkley State Resort Park in Cadiz and Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park in Dawson Springs.
