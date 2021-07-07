VERSAILLES (KT) – Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Kentucky has donated 32 cars for automotive technology programs at 11 of the colleges in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, or KCTCS, it was announced on Monday.
The types of vehicles donated by the automaker include Camry, Avalon and Lexus, and range from 2018-2021 models, including several hybrids. They will provide KCTCS students the opportunity to learn the latest technology in the automotive world.
Many of the colleges would not have been able to purchase vehicles as frequently as needed to keep up with technology, so Toyota’s donations ensure KCTCS students are at the forefront in the automotive field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.