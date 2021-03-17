GEORGETOWN (KT) – A special RAV4 Hybrid that rolled off the line at Toyota’s largest plant worldwide in Georgetown, Ky., marked the 13th millionth vehicle assembled at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, or TMMK, since production started in 1988.
“On one hand, it’s hard to believe we have produced 13 million vehicles,” said Susan Elkington, TMMK president. “However, when you consider the dedication and skill of our Kentucky team, it isn’t so hard to imagine. It’s incredible to think about our customers, their families and all the places they’ve gone in our 13 million vehicles. Looking forward, we are excited about the future of mobility and being able to take more people, more places.”
TMMK, best known for producing the Camry and Avalon, began production of the RAV4 Hybrid in January 2020 as the result of investments by Toyota, totaling over $1.5 billion since 2017. This was part of a larger commitment by the company to invest over $13 billion in its North American manufacturing operations from 2017 to 2021. That goal was reached a year early while creating over 6,500 jobs.
