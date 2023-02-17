LEXINGTON – (TNS) The University of Kentucky is looking to pilot a research study about the long-term effects of the East Palestine, Ohio, chemical disaster.
Officials are monitoring the area and the Ohio River after the Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train along the border of Ohio and Pennsylvania. Several tanker cars ruptured and burned in the incident and released vinyl choride and butyl acrylate, emergency officials have said. Those chemicals are used in the production of plastics and resins.
Residents of East Palestine were told to evacuate, and while the order was lifted last week, some remain away from their homes, concerned about safety.
A statement released Tuesday by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency stated, “air monitoring has not detected any levels of health concern in the community that are attributed to the train derailment.”
Low levels of butyl acrylate were detected in the Ohio River, traveling from Little Beaver Creek. The river is a water source for millions.
Erin Haynes, chairperson of Epidemiology and Environmental Health at UK, is building a team seeking opportunities for collaboration to begin a study on the long-term effects of the toxic disaster. Possible partners include academic institutions and local and federal agencies, she said in an email to the Herald-Leader.
Kentucky officials, agencies monitor water quality after Ohio derailment. What to know
“It is very important to know if their indoor air is safe to breathe, if [residents] drinking water [is] safe to drink, and if they are experiencing any health effects,” Haynes said in an email to the Herald-Leader. “We also need to know if these exposures impact their health long term. There are so many research questions we can help the community answer.”
Haynes said the university will utilize several funding sources, including the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.
“It is important that community organizations, health departments, federal agencies, and academic institutions work together for the community,” she said.
Haynes said she has community research collaborations locally who are discussing possible research, and she has reached out to agencies who are responding to the disaster to work together.
Kentucky officials and water companies released several statements following the derailment, saying they would continue to monitor water quality after chemical detections in the Ohio River.
Kentucky American Water does not use the Ohio River as a source, but Louisville Water does, and the company said it did not expect the incident to pose a threat to the safety of its drinking water.
