LOUISVILLE (KT) — University of Louisville medical, nursing and public health students and faculty have joined to assist in mass vaccinations against COVID-19 at the ongoing Broadbent Arena drive-thru event on the grounds of the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center.
Some UofL faculty members have served on the mayor’s task force for the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness project. Other faculty and students are helping with check-in and screenings, administering vaccines, assisting with volunteer supervision and training and observing individuals after receiving the vaccine to ensure they have no adverse reactions.
“I’m helping because I have a commitment to service,” said Master’s Entry in Professional Nursing student Matt Livers. “I believe we have an opportunity to turn the tide on this pandemic and I would much rather be doing something than waiting for something to happen.”
Livers says he believes this experience will help him gain extra experience in giving vaccines, along with serving as a resource for those who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Educating the public, he adds, is key to community acceptance and willingness to become vaccinated.
This isn’t the first time nursing and other health professions students and faculty have provided people in aid in a drive-thru vaccination clinic in Louisville. In 2009, thousands of doses of the H1N1 “swine” flu vaccine were administered by UofL faculty and students at Cardinal Stadium.
Health professions students and faculty will help staff the COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru event through February, or as long as the city’s health department continues the effort. The health department’s mass vaccination site is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and is offering the Moderna vaccine by appointment only.
It is first focused on the Tier 1a group, as mandated by the federal government.
Louisville Metro Government says they also need volunteers to assist. All are welcome, not just clinical volunteers like nurses. Volunteers must be 18 years or older and submit to a background check.
