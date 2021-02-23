FRANKFORT (KT) – Kentucky’s COVID-19 numbers continued to move in the right direction and it was announced that those in priority group 1C will be able to start getting vaccinated in March.
“We’re reporting just 530 new cases of COVID-19,” Gov. Andy Beshear said during a Monday press briefing. “That is the lowest number since October 5.”
No counties had more than 100 cases on Monday. Those with the most were Jefferson 95, Fayette 30, Oldham 24, Campbell 21, Kenton 20, Boone 19, Laurel and Warren 15, McCracken 14, and Carter and Franklin both reported 13.
There have now been 397,526 positive cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky.
The number of deaths reported to state public health officials on Monday stood at 13, down from 21 on Sunday, and bringing the pandemic total to 4,460, since the first death last March.
The latest victims’ ages ranged from 56 to 93. Jefferson County reported six; Fayette and Shelby counties each had two; and there were one each in Bullitt, Daviess, and Mercer counties.
