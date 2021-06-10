FRANKFORT (KT) – OnPoint Warranty Solutions, a Louisville-based provider of warranty services for manufacturers, retailers, service providers, home builders, insurers and consumers, is planning to create an additional 104 full-time jobs.
OnPoint plans to invest in new equipment at its existing operation on Corporate Campus Drive, and will add 104 positions at the facility’s call center, as OnPoint launches a new nationwide program in support of retailers and manufacturers.
“OnPoint Warranty Solutions provides services in support of a broad range of industries, and the company’s growing presence in Louisville deepens its ties in the commonwealth,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I want to thank OnPoint for this commitment to its existing and future employees in the Louisville area, and I hope to see the company continue to grow in our state well into the future.”
Work on the project is expected to begin later this year and be completed by 2022. OnPoint currently employs 16 people in Louisville, with other remote staff located across the U.S. and overseas.
