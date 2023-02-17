Owensboro – Work on the city's downtown indoor sports complex is slated to begin in August, and designers are currently working to determine which sports the facility will accommodate.
City commissioners voted last month to bond the downtown sports complex, which will be built in the 500 block of West Third Street. The city has purchased multiple properties for the sports complex, which has an estimated cost of $18 million.
The timeline calls the firm of Sherman Carter Barnhart to deliver a design in June and for a contractor to be selected for the work by July.
City Manager Nate Pagan said Sherman Carter Barnhart is currently in the design process.
City officials will meet with local sports league officials to get an idea of what facilities leagues will need for tournaments. The initial plan called for a turf court, basketball courts and common areas, but the facility could accommodate other sports and events, such as archery, soccer, gymnastics, wrestling and cheerleading.
Pagan said the plan is to build a facility that can handle multiple sports and events "to minimize the number of days it sits empty."
When the idea was discussed last year, officials said the 88,000-square-foot facility would host sports tournaments on weekends, while being open for public use during the week. The sportsplex would be used to attract sports tournaments to the city, which would bring revenue to hotels and restaurants, officials said previously.
"We have an idea of the approximate square footage (of the facility), and we know what the space is primarily going to be set up for," City Parks Director Amanda Rogers said. "We are looking at other activities that could fit into that space and what we could do to make that happen.
"We want this building to be used for as many activities as possible. We are not closed off to any activity. We are trying to create a facility that can serve multiple users."
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said local teams would use the facility for practices and games during the week.
"There will be times during the week when tournaments aren't going on that your local sports leagues are looking for practice space," Hancock said. "We have to program those dead times for local leagues to capitalize on that."
Construction is scheduled to continue through most of 2024, according to the projects update city commissioners received Tuesday. The goal is to have the facility completed in December 2024, Hancock said.
City officials have not yet determined if the building will be managed by the parks department or by a firm that will handle booking tournaments.
"It's still under review," Pagan said. "We are almost ready to talk about it, but not yet."
The city could hire a managing firm for the facility, as it did for the Owensboro Convention Center and Owensboro Sportscenter, or it could turn management over to the parks department. The parks department handles tournament booking for Jack C. Fisher Park, which is scheduled to host 37 weeks of baseball and softball tournaments this year.
"We've had great results on how the convention center and Sportscenter have been run," Hancock said.
The decision on how the sportsplex is managed will be based on "what makes the facility the most profitable," he said.
Hancock said sports tourism is "a huge industry," with people traveling regularly to tournaments. An indoor sports complex would allow the city to compete for those tournaments, officials said previously. Ideally, the city would attract very large indoor tournaments that would use both the sportsplex and the sports floors at the convention center, officials have said.
"There is so much money spent on the sporting industry," Hancock said. "The opportunities are endless to host tournaments here."
